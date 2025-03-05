Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.70 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

