Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.33 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $192.25 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

