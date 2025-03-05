Stem (NYSE:STEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.89 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 328.11% and a negative return on equity of 275.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Stem updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Stem Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. Stem has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $75.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stem from $1.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $1.00 to $0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

