Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,624 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.2% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $172.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.45.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

