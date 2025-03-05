State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.