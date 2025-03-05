State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

