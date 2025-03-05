State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

ONEOK stock opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 79.69%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

