State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 520,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,424,000 after buying an additional 72,198 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,979.50. This represents a 3.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. The trade was a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $239.18 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.11.

Read Our Latest Report on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.