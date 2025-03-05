State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 176,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

