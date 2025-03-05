State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $24,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Equinix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,028.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,268.79. This trade represents a 24.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,878,652.27. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $910.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $926.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $906.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.42%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

