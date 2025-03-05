State of Michigan Retirement System Has $15 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DLR opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

