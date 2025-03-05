SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $324,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $244,000.

XSVM opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $676.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

