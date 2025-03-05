SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

