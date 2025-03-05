SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 291.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 79,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $305.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.04.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Public Storage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.69.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

