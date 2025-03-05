SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $241,000 in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HISF. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

