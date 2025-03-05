SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.8 %

THG opened at $169.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day moving average is $153.50. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.66 and a fifty-two week high of $173.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

