SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $232,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,870,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,601.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after buying an additional 883,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,412,000 after buying an additional 746,840 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

