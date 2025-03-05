SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $212,000 Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Unum Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Unum Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 226,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE UNM opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. Unum Group has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,751. The trade was a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.