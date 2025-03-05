SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $176,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE MAA opened at $168.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.73 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

