SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,375,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in AON by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,050,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,475,000 after buying an additional 808,990 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 43,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after buying an additional 390,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AON by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,182,000 after buying an additional 343,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in AON by 5,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 242,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,883,000 after acquiring an additional 238,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $405.21 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.64.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

