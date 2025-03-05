Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 728218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

The firm has a market cap of $937.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 64.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 235,094 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,337,000 after buying an additional 131,896 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

