Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.31 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 189.50 ($2.42). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 188 ($2.41), with a volume of 2,554,175 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.55) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.80 ($3.03).

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

