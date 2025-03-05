Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Announces Earnings Results

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.54), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Spire Global stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $258.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Activity at Spire Global

In related news, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $127,396.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 300,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,426.08. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leonardo Basola sold 14,228 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $160,349.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,768.77. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,857 shares of company stock worth $1,069,038. Insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Spire Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

