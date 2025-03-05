Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $103.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Spectrum Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

SPB opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.07.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.19%.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.