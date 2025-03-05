SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Lowered by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average is $137.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

