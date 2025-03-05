SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,781,000 after acquiring an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,666,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after acquiring an additional 174,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 286,795 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,791,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,433,000 after acquiring an additional 255,672 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

