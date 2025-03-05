SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lessened by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,894 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,433,000 after buying an additional 1,526,942 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

