SPC Financial Inc. Takes $3.54 Million Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

