SPC Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after buying an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Shares of CB stock opened at $284.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

