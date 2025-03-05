SPC Financial Inc. Has $34.11 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 772,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $34,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $47.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.