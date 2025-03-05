SPC Financial Inc. Has $34.11 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 772,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $34,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $47.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
