SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
PRN stock opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $126.68 and a 12 month high of $180.08. The firm has a market cap of $354.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.31.
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
