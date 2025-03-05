SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $393.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $381.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

