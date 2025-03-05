SPC Financial Inc. Buys 434 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF makes up 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period.

Shares of IAK opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.02. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

