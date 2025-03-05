SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2,710.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,476,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $263.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
