SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 36,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

