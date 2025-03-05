SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after buying an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,410,000 after acquiring an additional 507,312 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 124.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,561,000 after acquiring an additional 249,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LMT opened at $449.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

