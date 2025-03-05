Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Short Interest Update

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spark I Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPKL remained flat at $10.75 on Wednesday. 7,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Spark I Acquisition has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $11.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark I Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPKL. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Spark I Acquisition by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,616 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Spark I Acquisition by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,177,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,320,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

