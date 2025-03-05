Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,050,000 after buying an additional 28,555 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $584.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $548.45 and a 200 day moving average of $550.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $593.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

