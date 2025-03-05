Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,985,000 after buying an additional 92,646 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 38.6% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,004,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,898,000 after buying an additional 123,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $357,420. This trade represents a 49.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $122.99 and a 1-year high of $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.49. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.75%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

