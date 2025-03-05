Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $430,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

