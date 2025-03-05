Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total transaction of $3,117,142.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,289.30. The trade was a 31.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.34 per share, for a total transaction of $44,134.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,832.22. This represents a 75.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,377 shares of company stock worth $6,567,231. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

Linde stock opened at $461.35 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $410.69 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.07.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.