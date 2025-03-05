Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Has $876,000 Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $16,703,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 486.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.63.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $307.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.90 and a 12 month high of $317.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 41.79%. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 89.08%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

