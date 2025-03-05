Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
SPGI stock opened at $516.24 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.23.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
