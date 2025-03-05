Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,732,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,372,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $827,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPSC opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.10. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

