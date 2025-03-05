Souders Financial Advisors Sells 1,327 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Equinix by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $995.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total value of $2,896,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,085,186.32. This trade represents a 12.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $910.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $926.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $906.82. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.