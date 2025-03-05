Souders Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of RTX by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of RTX by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after buying an additional 375,781 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in RTX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.59. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

