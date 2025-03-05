Souders Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Chevron by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 519,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,201,000 after buying an additional 411,859 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

CVX stock opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.51 and its 200 day moving average is $151.61. The firm has a market cap of $267.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

