Souders Financial Advisors Decreases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $180.16 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

