Souders Financial Advisors Buys 2,314 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.