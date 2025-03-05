Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sopra Steria Group Price Performance
SPSAF stock remained flat at $172.29 during trading on Wednesday. Sopra Steria Group has a 1 year low of $172.29 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.76 and a 200-day moving average of $191.89.
Sopra Steria Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sopra Steria Group
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.