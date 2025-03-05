Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SPSAF stock remained flat at $172.29 during trading on Wednesday. Sopra Steria Group has a 1 year low of $172.29 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.76 and a 200-day moving average of $191.89.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. It operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. The company offers digital transformation consulting services; artificial intelligence; technology services in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, data, internet of things, digital interactions, emerging technologies, 5G design center, industrial metaverse, and intelligent process automation; systems integration comprising smart application modernization and product lifecycle management; infrastructure management services, including consulting, cloud, end-user support, digital workplace, and legacy services; and cybersecurity services.

